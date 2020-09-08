Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly beating 2 minors, killing 1 person with hammer

Allac “A.J.” Dismountsthrice, 28, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Allac “A.J.” Dismountsthrice, 28, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man could suffer the death penalty after his suspected involvement in a triple-assault that led to one victim’s death.

Allac “A.J.” Dismountsthrice, 28, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder during Seventh Judicial Circuit Court on Tuesday.

State’s Attorney Office prosecutors accused Dismountsthrice of beating three people in their sleep with a hammer on Sept. 3. Two of the victims were minors, and the assault resulted in the death 39-year-old Richard Montanez of Rapid City, whom passed away from injuries sustained in the attack.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen set his bond at $1 million cash as requested by the State’s Attorney Office.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony carrying the maximum penalty of death or life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The two counts of attempted murder are Class 2 felonies collectively carrying a penalty of 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

