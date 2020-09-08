Freeze Warning tonight, then warmer into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will continue to clear up through the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s for many with some staying in the low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. for the Wyoming and South Dakota plains.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, which will be nice after a couple of gloomy days to start the week. Temperatures will still be on the cooler side as highs only reach the 50s in town. A few more clouds return Thursday and Friday, but it should remain mostly dry. Warmer air will continue to filter in as highs return to the 60s Thursday and near 70° by Friday.

We continue to warm up over the weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and low 80s by Sunday. Sunny skies will dominate the weekend. Monday will be flirting with 90° for a high and Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. Sunshine continues both Days.

