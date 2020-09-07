Advertisement

Wind Cave still waits to see how to offer tours safely

Wind Cave National Park
Wind Cave National Park(Wind Cave National Park)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The elevator to the cave at Wind Cave National Park is currently being repaired, and Tom Farrell, the chief interpretation with the park, says, they expect the elevators to be done around the end of September or early October.

The national park is also starting to look at what it would take to safely offer cave tours, but Farrell says, at this point, it is still dependent on CDC guidelines and recommendations concerning social distancing.

”It’s been a tough summer,” Farrell comments, “I mean, you know, we’re Wind Cave National Park, and people want to see the cave, and we want to give tours of the cave, and obviously we’ve had to turn them down, so we’re looking forward to getting the elevators back, and we’re looking forward to having the pandemic behind us, so we can start operating again. "

Farrell says, the park is still open and there’s always wildlife to view and trails to hike.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crazy Horse Memorial brings indigenous artists together

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
There are many programs slated for September for visitors to experience indigenous cultures

News

Buffalo Roundup is around the corner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park is not affected by the current pandemic

News

Sunday 5:30 p.m. Sportscast

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

1000 Books

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Wind Cave Elevator

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Youth Suicide Prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Buffalo Roundup Preview

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Public Library starts new program for young kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
1000 Books Before Kindergarten encourages reading for young kids.

News

RCPD investigate homicide on Hemlock Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are looking for a suspect and three different people in another shooting.

News

Many fire departments struggle to find volunteers

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.