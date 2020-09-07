Lead had their annual Labor Day parade

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Lead is hosting their annual Gold Camp Jubilee in celebration of their mining heritage and today they had a Labor Day parade.

Many floats and branded trucks came down Lead’s main street to celebrate the importance of labor.

As the entries came by they threw out candy for the kids, but for eight-year-old Kenna Pitlick, the candy was only part of the fun.

“My favorite part was seeing that the firefighters were throwing out Frisbees, that was fun,” says Pitlick.

She was happy the parade still got to go on, despite some cancelations at the weekend celebration.

