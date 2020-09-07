Advertisement

Lead had their annual Labor Day parade

The Toilet King comes down the main street in his float.
The Toilet King comes down the main street in his float.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Lead is hosting their annual Gold Camp Jubilee in celebration of their mining heritage and today they had a Labor Day parade.

Many floats and branded trucks came down Lead’s main street to celebrate the importance of labor.

As the entries came by they threw out candy for the kids, but for eight-year-old Kenna Pitlick, the candy was only part of the fun.

“My favorite part was seeing that the firefighters were throwing out Frisbees, that was fun,” says Pitlick.

She was happy the parade still got to go on, despite some cancelations at the weekend celebration.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor Day weekend brings big crowds to Bear Country

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Bear Country has a busy Labor Day weekend

Economy

Deadwood businesses had a busy season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The tourism season is winding down in the Black Hills. With COVID 19 among us, business owners had no idea what to expect.

News

Airbnb hosts were busier than ever this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
This South Dakota industry is seeing pretty good business this summer, despite the pandemic.

News

Former Rapid City priest and bishop-elect of Duluth resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
Former Rapid City Catholic priest and bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, Father Michel Mullow, has resigned his post amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Latest News

News

191 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; Active cases dip below 3,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There we 191 new positive cases confirmed by health officials Monday, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 15,300. This is an increase from Sunday where the total stood at 15,109. A total of 992 new persons tested were reported on Monday as well.

News

Duluth Bishop-Elect resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Diocese of Rapid City announced the accusation that happened when Father Mulloy was a priest in that diocese during the 1980s.

News

Fallen Sturgis firefighter remembered on Sept. 7

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Sept. 7, 2018, 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Fischer was hit by a piece of propane tank that exploded. The homeowner, 82-year-old Raymond Bachmeier of Tilford, also died.

News

Man killed in Harding County motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
A 44-year old man is killed in a motorcycle crash in Harding County.

News

Crazy Horse

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Shooting homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.