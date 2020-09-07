Former Rapid City priest and bishop-elect of Duluth resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Former Rapid City Catholic priest and bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, Father Michel Mulloy, has resigned his post amid allegations of sexual abuse. Father Mulloy was appointed the bishop of Duluth in June and the Diocese of Rapid City says they received notification of an allegation on August 7th against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980′s.

Father Mulloy’s biography says he was an associate pastor at the Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City from 1979 to 1981 and returned to the diocese as administrator for St. Joseph Parish in Fatih in 1983 with two mission parishes, St. Anthony in Red Owl and our Lady of Victory in Plainview. A statement from the Diocese of Rapid City says Rapid City Bishop Pete Muhich informed law enforcement of the allegation and directed Father Mulloy to refrain from engaging in the ministry. The statement says the diocese commissioned an independent investigation and those results were given to the Rapid City Diocesan Review Board, which determined that further investigation was warranted. The statement says Father Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation against him and resigned as bishop-elect of Duluth and Pope Francis has accepted that resignation.

In a video statement released by the diocese, Bishop Peter Muhich said, :”The Catholic Diocese of Rapid City is fully committed to creating and maintaining the safest possible environment for our children and young people. Its clergy and lay leaders have followed the procedures outlined in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Charter for the Protection of Children and Youth and the requirements of Canon Law as affirmed and supplemented by Pope Francis.” The diocese says they have no other allegations of sexual abuse against Father Mulloy.