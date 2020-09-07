Advertisement

Cold Rain and Snow - Hello Winter!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rain/snow mix continues across KOTA Territory into Tuesday morning. In Rapid City this is mainly a rain event, but some snow is possible on the west side of town. Parts of the Hills will accumulate 3″ to 6″ of snow. Snow fall could be a little higher, but the early snow will tend to melt on warm road surfaces. Skies start a slow clearing Tuesday and highs only in the 30s and 40s. Hello Winter!

We warm to the 60s to end the week, then low 80s by Sunday!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold Rain and Snow - Hello Winter!

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Anomalously cold weather to start the week!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Labor Day Winter Storm Watch for the Northern and Central Hills and NE Wyoming

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
September bringing a Winter Storm Watch

Latest News

Forecast

Accumulating snowfall expected Monday evening in the Black Hills

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT

Forecast

Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Forecast

Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT

Forecast

Record Hot Saturday!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
The record high Saturday in Rapid City is 98° (1960) in town - We’re going to try our best to break it with a high near 100°!

Forecast

Record Hot Saturday!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT

Forecast

Hotter and Drier to close the week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast