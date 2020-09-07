Cold Rain and Snow - Hello Winter!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rain/snow mix continues across KOTA Territory into Tuesday morning. In Rapid City this is mainly a rain event, but some snow is possible on the west side of town. Parts of the Hills will accumulate 3″ to 6″ of snow. Snow fall could be a little higher, but the early snow will tend to melt on warm road surfaces. Skies start a slow clearing Tuesday and highs only in the 30s and 40s. Hello Winter!

We warm to the 60s to end the week, then low 80s by Sunday!

