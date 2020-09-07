Advertisement

Buffalo Roundup is around the corner

A hill in the viewing area for Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
A hill in the viewing area for Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - The 55th Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park is coming up on Sept. 24, and it is not affected by the current pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of changes you know within dealing with COVID and everything like that, we are still going to be hosting the arts festival and roundup as normal,” the interpretive programs manager at Custer State Park, Lydia Austin, says.

Buffalo Roundup attracts tourists yearly, but it’s not just an iconic spectacle, it serves a practical purpose for the park.

“We bring them down to our corral system, the cows and the calves everything will come through the system, we’re going to vaccinate the calves, brand the calves, and we pregnancy check, and health check all the females, at that time we sort out what we’re going to keep and what we’re going to sell in the auction in November,” Austin says.

The roundup is for the health of the bison, and for the grassland management.

“Our range land can only handle so many animals, because the grassland also maintain our bison, the elk, the antelope, and the deer, so there’s a lot of animal that requires healthy grassland in the park.”

But, the health check doesn’t start only on the day of the Roundup. A few bison have been hurt recently.

“With the rut, there was a lot of fighting going on, some of our older bulls or younger bulls can get hurt. The horn will go through..something like that. We start monitoring them this time of the year.” Austin says.

Before and after the Roundup, the Park wants to make sure the animals are healthy and safe.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crazy Horse Memorial brings indigenous artists together

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
There are many programs slated for September for visitors to experience indigenous cultures

News

Wind Cave still waits to see how to offer tours safely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The park is still open and there are still trails to hike

News

Sunday 5:30 p.m. Sportscast

Updated: 1 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

1000 Books

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Wind Cave Elevator

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Youth Suicide Prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Buffalo Roundup Preview

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Public Library starts new program for young kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
1000 Books Before Kindergarten encourages reading for young kids.

News

RCPD investigate homicide on Hemlock Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are looking for a suspect and three different people in another shooting.

News

Many fire departments struggle to find volunteers

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.