Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia law officers are searching for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

The GBI says Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

Authorities say the suspect had been driving a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened.

They say the suspect then drove south on Interstate 75, wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods.

