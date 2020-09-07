Anomalously cold weather to start the week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From record heat Saturday to possibly the earliest freeze on record in Rapid City this week - major changes afoot!

A strong Canadian cold front will move south across the area today and tonight. Rain will develop behind the front and spread south. As temperatures cool, rain will change to snow in the Black Hills where more than 4 inches may fall by early Tuesday morning. Trace amounts of snow are possible on the plains, mixed with the rain. Also, several inches of snow could fall in southern Campbell County, Wyoming. Travel on your Tuesday morning commute could be treacherous in higher elevations.

A widespread frost or freeze is likely Wednesday morning. This would be the earliest freeze on record for Rapid City!

Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, but we could see a few showers Thursday night or Friday.

