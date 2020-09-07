Advertisement

Duluth Bishop-Elect resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

Michel Mulloy
Michel Mulloy(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Diocese of Duluth announced Monday its Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy has resigned after accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Diocese of Rapid City announced the accusation that happened when Father Mulloy was a priest in that diocese during the 1980s.

Pope Francis originally appointed Father Mulloy to the position in June 2020 after Bishop Paul Sirba died unexpectedly in December 2019.

"Today the Holy See announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was...

Posted by Diocese of Rapid City on Monday, September 7, 2020

Father Mulloy was to be ordained and installed as Bishop of Duluth on Oct. 1.

Bishop of Rapid City Peter Munich said Father Mulloy informed law enforcement of this development. He was directed to refrain from engaging in ministry.

Anyone who believes they have been abused by a member of the clergy or employee of the diocese, regardless of when the harm occurred, is encouraged to report the matter to law enforcement.

To report allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel, contact the Victim Assistance Coordinator, Barbara Scherr. To ensure confidentiality in her outreach to victims, she can be contacted privately at 1-605-209-3418.

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.