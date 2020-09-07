Advertisement

191 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; Active cases dip below 3,000

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Numbers for current hospitalizations from COVID-19 and active cases fell in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health Monday.

There we 191 new positive cases confirmed by health officials Monday, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 15,300. This is an increase from Sunday where the total stood at 15,109. A total of 992 new persons tested were reported on Monday as well.

Active cases dropped below 3,000 to 2,892. Current hospitalizations stand at 78, this is down from Sunday (81). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,084.

The death toll remained at 173. On Saturday, three deaths were reported, one person was in their 70s and the other two were over the age of 79.

Pennington County saw 18 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 415 active cases Monday, which is down from Friday (442). The county has had a total of 1,635 cases.

Meade County has 117 active cases Monday, down from Friday (136). The state confirmed four new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 348 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 27 active cases Monday, up from Friday (24) and the state confirmed three new cases in the county Monday.

Custer County has 59 active cases Monday, down from Friday (61). State officials didn’t report any new cases in the county Monday.

Lawrence County confirmed three new cases Monday. The county has 90 active cases Monday, down from Friday (116). The county has had a total of 263 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 31 active cases on Monday, down from Friday (32). The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 12 active cases, this is down from Friday (17). Monday, the state didn’t report any new positive cases.

Haakon County has one active case, down one from Friday (2). The state reported one new positive case in Haakon Friday. Overall, the county has had a total of seven cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 37 active cases Monday, up from Friday (31). Officials reported two new cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

