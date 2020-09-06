Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library starts new program for young kids

1000 Books Before Kindergarten encourages reading for young kids.
People can head back to the library now that it's open. (KOTA)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library rolled out a new program on September 1st to promote early learning and school readiness in young children.

The program, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, is exactly how it sounds. Children are encouraged to read or to have a book read to them. The library’s event coordinator said if a child reads one book every day, 1000 books seems like a less daunting task. Regardless of the page count, the public is excited.

“The reaction from the public so far has been very good,” said Aly Albert, Rapid City Public Library events coordinator. “We’ve gotten a lot of people to come in and get tracking wall charts for their children and have expressed their gratitude for having a program like this at the library.”

The wall charts help track the number of books read and they come in more than one language. One side is in English, while the other is in Lakota.

“It’s something that we’re trying to incorporate in more of our programs, as you might have noticed, we have numbers going up the stairs in both English and Lakota,” said Albert. “So, it’s something we’re trying to incorporate, just making sure we incorporate all different parts of our community here at the library.”

Albert said there are also prizes for children as they hit certain amounts of books read.

