Warm and windy Sunday, rainy and cooler Labor Day

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming off of a very hot Saturday, temperatures will drop into the mid 80s for the end of the holiday weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine Sunday with strong winds out of the northwest at 15-25 MPH. A shift in the weather pattern will move in Sunday evening bringing partly cloudy skies to the Northern plains and Northern Hills.

Labor Day will be very cool and rainy, not ideal for cookout weather. Rain is expected to remain persistent throughout the day, and will transition into snow during the evening and overnight hours. Not everybody will see snow, but those in higher elevations (i.e Wyoming and the Black Hills) could see measurable snowfall overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. KEY NOTE: Frost is expected Tuesday morning and early Wednesday morning for the hills and much of western South Dakota. Plan ahead and cover your plants with a tarp, light blanket, or bed sheet (anything that will avoid frost to form on the plant).

Temperatures will gradually begin to climb starting Wednesday through the end of the week.

