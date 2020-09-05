Advertisement

The days are winding down until the Fountains at Main Street Square close for the season

Labor Day is the last day the fountains will be on.
The fountains at Main Street Square.
The fountains at Main Street Square.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fountains at Main Street Square is a great way to get kids outside while also staying cool during the warm summer days.

But Monday, Sept. 7, will be the last day of the season for the fountains.

Even though the fountains won’t be running after that, the community can begin the countdown until the ice rink is open.

Now, some were unsure how the summer would turn out with the pandemic, but the executive director for Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, says plenty of people come out daily to enjoy the fountains, but it’s never too busy.

“It was a very good summer for us here at the square. We were able to serve our purpose for the community and the visitors, and like everything, all good things they have to come to an end. And unfortunately, we’re getting to that point,” says Rodriguez.

Staff will soon be working to transform the area into the ice rink, and people can expect it to be open the week before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many vendors are having a good year at the Black Hills Farmers Market

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local businesses at the Black Hills Farmers Market.

News

Art grant

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

State Fair

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Scuba shop

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Tourism ad

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pactola Pines Marina

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Wyoming coal

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Voluntary manslaughter

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire danger

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rollover accident

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.