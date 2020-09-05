Many vendors are having a good year at the Black Hills Farmers Market

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many industries turned to creativity to get their product to customers during the pandemic.

The Black Hills Farmers Market transitioned to online, but then in June, onsite traffic resumed.

Even though vendors are back at Market Park, some were worried early on in the pandemic that it would be an off-year.

“Oh, very worried. You know, not knowing everybody’s situation. People not wanting to come out. Yes, I was very worried about how the year would be for my business,” says the owner of Deb’s Downhome Delights, Deb Taylor.

With onsite shopping making a return a few months ago, many vendors say it’s going well, and for some, sales are pretty consistent with last year.

“It makes me feel really good all things consider and everything that’s been canceled. I feel really fortunate to live in Rapid City right now because a lot of farmer’s markets in bigger cities have been canceled,” says the owner of Owl Creek Organics, Bernadette Barnaud.

While another vendor says, sales are better than last year.

“The people are here in groves every week. Saturday’s are such a huge day for us. People are wanting homegrown, local grown, and no, I couldn’t have asked for a better year here at the farmers market,” says Taylor.

For a few vendors, this is their first year at the market.

“Well, I hear from other vendors who have been here many years longer than me that it’s slower this year because of the pandemic, but when it comes to my personal business, I’m doing great,” says the owner of Let’s Roll Cakes, Cindi Carrigan.

“I don’t have anything to compare it to. But I’ve been surprised with how many people have came to the farmers market and how good the sales have been this year,” says the owner of Mama Bear Coffee Roastery, Karen Gardner.

For customers who don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, the market is still offering online shopping.

They can place those orders every Tuesday through Thursday and then pick them up Saturday morning at Market Park.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.