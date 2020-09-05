Local performing arts centers are receiving grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Arts Council awarded $422,000 in relief funding grants through the CARES Act to 60 arts and cultural organizations across South Dakota.

A one-time Emergency Assistance Grant is being awarded to the Black Hills Community Theatre in Rapid City.

They’re getting $12,000, while the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City is receiving $10,000.

The two centers weren’t hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic because they were coming off of a busy season.

But now six month later, they haven’t had a show.

Nick Johnson is the executive director for both groups and says he doesn’t know when they’ll be back.

”Well the immediate future is still oblique, it’s just so hard to safely put performers on stage close to audiences and audiences close to each other. But were just hoping that once we get far into the fall that we can start bringing some smaller events back, distance people in the theatres,” says Johnson. “So we’re looking as optimistically as we can and making plans for worst and best-case scenarios.”

Johnson says the emergency funding will be used for overhead operating costs and facility costs.

