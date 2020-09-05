Advertisement

Local performing arts centers are receiving grants

The South Dakota Arts Council awarded $422,000 in relief funding grants
The South Dakota Arts Council awarded $422,000 in relief funding grants(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Arts Council awarded $422,000 in relief funding grants through the CARES Act to 60 arts and cultural organizations across South Dakota.

A one-time Emergency Assistance Grant is being awarded to the Black Hills Community Theatre in Rapid City.

They’re getting $12,000, while the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City is receiving $10,000.

The two centers weren’t hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic because they were coming off of a busy season.

But now six month later, they haven’t had a show.

Nick Johnson is the executive director for both groups and says he doesn’t know when they’ll be back.

”Well the immediate future is still oblique, it’s just so hard to safely put performers on stage close to audiences and audiences close to each other. But were just hoping that once we get far into the fall that we can start bringing some smaller events back, distance people in the theatres,” says Johnson. “So we’re looking as optimistically as we can and making plans for worst and best-case scenarios.”

Johnson says the emergency funding will be used for overhead operating costs and facility costs.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People are heading to Pactola for the holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Getting out on the water this holiday weekend.

News

Forest Service builds buck, rail fences to prevent vandalism in Black Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Places like the Old Spokane Mining Town, Spearfish Canyon, Black Elk Peak, and most recently Cascade Falls are some of the spots that have seen the most vandalism.

News

Black Hills Airbnb hosts busier than ever this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
This South Dakota industry is seeing pretty good business this summer, despite the pandemic.

News

Leisure Palace in Pierre sees record business amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
For some businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has kicked them into overdrive.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Suspect in police custody after Thomsen Park double homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
After investigation of an Aug. 24 double homicide, police have arrested 36-year old Arnson Absolu of Bronx, NY.

News

CDC indicates vaccine on horizon as nation’s health departments band together

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita in the country.

News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in accident on Elk Vale Road Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Officials are responding to a rollover on Elk Vale Road and E Mall Drive.

News

COVID cases keep climbing as South Dakota reports 259 new cases Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death as active cases continue to rise.

News

South Dakota lawmakers set dates for public input on coronavirus relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Legislature has announced dates for the public to weigh in on how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

News

Rapid City climbing gym opens again

Updated: 8 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.