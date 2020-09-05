Advertisement

Fall Crazy Horse Volksmarch to be a two-day event

Black Hills Volkssport Association hosted a Hollow Coon Trail hiking event on Sept. 5
Black Hills Volkssport Association hosted a Hollow Coon Trail hiking event on Sept. 5
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crazy Horse Volksmarch was cancelled in June, Black Hills Volksport Association announced recently that their Volksmarch in the fall season is back on.

The association says, they had to cancel a few events because of COVID-19, but there are still some weekend walks for people to participate. Such as the Flume Trail hike on September 26.

And, the Fall Crazy Horse Volksmarch is expanded into a two-day event; it will be held from Sept. 26 to 27.

”I say we walk the health of it, it’s good for old guys like me, I’m 83.” Paul Holtsclaw, former president of Black Hills Volkssport Association says.

”It’s kind of a social event, good for exercise, too,” Allan Ward, the current president of Black Hills Volkssport Association says. “And we would love to have you join our club.”

The Crazy Horse Walk this September will start at 7 in the morning to help disperse the crowd.

Anyone can join the event or the club by signing up on the spot on day of the event. Check their website for more event information: https://www.bhva.org/

