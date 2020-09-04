Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect in police custody after Thomsen Park double homicide

Double Homicide
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After investigation of an Aug. 24 double homicide, police have arrested 36-year old Arnson Absolu of Bronx, NY.

Absolu was located in New York City and taken into custody for charges relating to the First Degree Murder of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy in Rapid City. 

Absolu is currently in custody in a New York jail and awaiting extradition to South Dakota.  The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the double homicide. 

The investigation of this double homicide was assisted by the New York Police Department, Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire, New York District Attorney’s Office, Bronx District Attorney’s Office, FBI, ATF, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service. 

Absolu is being arrested after police found a vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived. The two victims were dead inside the vehicle as a result of gunshot wounds. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Ashley Nagy of Greely, CO and 26-year-old Charles Redwillow of Rapid City.

Anyone with any information regarding this double homicide should contact the police at 394-4131.  An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

