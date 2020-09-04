South Dakota’s coronavirus cases trending in the wrong direction- CDC indicates vaccine on the horizon

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s coronavirus cases have continued to trend in the wrong direction, with hundreds of cases having been linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally, and the first death as well. According to analysis by the New York Times, South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita in the country.

Now the race is on to find a vaccine, after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) sent a letter to all fifty governors asking them to prepare for the potential dispersal of a vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday 334 new cases. South Dakota health officials said the trend is not totally unexpected, and reminded people to take personal responsibility.

In regards to a vaccine rollout, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it will be a team effort with health leaders from around the state.

“The way that we are planning is working with our partners including health care systems in the state as well as other providers, especially long term care... (We) expect that the allocation we will get will be the same, with every other state, geared towards certain populations that are at a greater risk or have adverse health risks if they contract COVID.” Malsam-Rysdon said.

State leaders say that they are looking at old plans for a potential way forward.

“We got a good track record in South Dakota, when we had to do mass vaccinations on people during the H1N1 pandemic, we had a great response and that was because of the hard work of health care providers across the state... So we are dusting off those plans, seeing what works for COVID, and planning to go from there.”

Governor Kristi Noem’s office says that it’s prepared to work alongside the state health department to prepare for the potential roll-out of a vaccine.

