Record Hot Saturday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The record high Saturday in Rapid City is 98° (1960) in town - We’re going to try our best to break it with a high near 100°! The core of the heat moves south Sunday, but we’re still warm. The bottom drops out temperature-wise as unseasonably cold air moves in to start the week. Along with the cold we’re tracking a storm for Monday that could bring in a significant amount of rain, and a little snow for higher elevations Monday night. The moisture tapers off Tuesday morning, but it’s still cold Tuesday!

