Hotter and Drier to close the week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warming temperatures and continued dry conditions - that’s the forecast into the Labor Day Weekend as high pressure builds in from the west. Saturday will be a particularly hot day with highs in the 90s to lower 100s - near record heat in spots.

A powerful Canadian cold front will move through Sunday night into Labor Day. This front will bring the coldest air so far this season, with a frost or a freeze possible Wednesday morning! A few showers are possible Monday with the system.

The middle of next week looks to be pleasantly cool and Fall-like.

