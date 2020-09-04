Forest Service builds buck, rail fences to prevent vandalism in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the Forest Service saw an increase of vandalism to iconic locations in the Black Hills, rangers felt it was time to clean up.

“With the increased use of the forest this year, we’ve seen an increase in vandalism, destruction of property, and graffiti,” Public Affairs Officer for the Black Hills National Forest Scott Jacobson said.

Places like the Old Spokane Mining Town, Spearfish Canyon, Black Elk Peak, and most recently Cascade Falls are some of the spots that have seen the most vandalism.

Forest Service employees recently teamed up to build buck and rail fences around several historic buildings and sites... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Black Hills National Forest on Friday, September 4, 2020

“What we’re seeing here the graffiti and destruction, holes in the wall, theft of a lot of this wood. That is stealing and destroying everyone’s heritage,” says Archeologist for the Black Hills National Forest Luke Hittner. “The Black Hills National Forest (Service) is here to conserve and protect these assets.”

Recently, Forest Service employees build a buck and rail fences around several historic buildings and sites that were vandalized, like Old Spokane Mining Town.

Call 911 if you see someone destroying public land and property or come across destruction, please report it to your local Forest Service office here.

