COVID cases keep climbing as South Dakota reports 259 new cases Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death as active cases continue to rise.

The 259 new cases bring the state total to 14,596. Active cases continue to rise to 3,032.

Hospitalizations also increased Friday to 89, up 13 from Thursday. Overall, 1,062 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. In total 11,394 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state reported one new death, bringing the state total to 170.

There have been 137,697 people who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Pennington County saw 24 new cases confirmed by state officials Friday. Pennington has 442 active cases Thursday, which is down from Thursday (448). The county has had a total of 1,560 cases.

Meade County has 136 active cases Friday, down from Thursday (141). The state confirmed eight new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 332 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 25 active cases Friday, down one from Thursday (26) and the state didn’t confirm any new cases in the county.

Custer County has 61 active cases Friday, down one from Wednesday (62). State officials reported one new case in the county Friday.

Lawrence County confirmed 12 new cases Friday. The county has 116 active cases Thursday, up one from Thursday (115). The county has had a total of 252 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 32 active cases on Friday, up one from Thursday (31). The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 19 active cases, a one-case increase from Thursday (18), as the state confirmed the one new positive case Friday.

Haakon County has two active cases, down one from Thursday (3). The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon Friday. Overall, the county has had a total of six cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 31 active cases Friday, the same as Thursday. Officials reported two new cases in the county.

