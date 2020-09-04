Advertisement

COVID cases keep climbing as South Dakota reports 259 new cases Friday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death as active cases continue to rise.

The 259 new cases bring the state total to 14,596. Active cases continue to rise to 3,032.

Hospitalizations also increased Friday to 89, up 13 from Thursday. Overall, 1,062 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries. In total 11,394 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state reported one new death, bringing the state total to 170.

There have been 137,697 people who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Pennington County saw 24 new cases confirmed by state officials Friday. Pennington has 442 active cases Thursday, which is down from Thursday (448). The county has had a total of 1,560 cases.

Meade County has 136 active cases Friday, down from Thursday (141). The state confirmed eight new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 332 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 25 active cases Friday, down one from Thursday (26) and the state didn’t confirm any new cases in the county.

Custer County has 61 active cases Friday, down one from Wednesday (62). State officials reported one new case in the county Friday.

Lawrence County confirmed 12 new cases Friday. The county has 116 active cases Thursday, up one from Thursday (115). The county has had a total of 252 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 32 active cases on Friday, up one from Thursday (31). The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 19 active cases, a one-case increase from Thursday (18), as the state confirmed the one new positive case Friday.

Haakon County has two active cases, down one from Thursday (3). The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon Friday. Overall, the county has had a total of six cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 31 active cases Friday, the same as Thursday. Officials reported two new cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC indicates vaccine on horizon as nation’s health departments band together

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita in the country.

News

Police respond to rollover on Elk Vale, E Mall Street Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Officials are responding to a rollover on Elk Vale Road and E Mall Drive.

News

South Dakota lawmakers set dates for public input on coronavirus relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Legislature has announced dates for the public to weigh in on how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

News

Rapid City climbing gym opens again

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Rapid Creek case brings awareness to community mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 cases trend in wrong direction

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Serious assault happens Thursday on Monroe Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota’s coronavirus cases trending in the wrong direction- CDC indicates vaccine on the horizon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
South Dakota cases are trending in the wrong direction, but it appears a vaccine may be trending in the right direction.

News

Uber could require some passengers to take masked selfies

Updated: 11 hours ago
The ride-sharing service is making changes due to the pandemic.

News

Spearfish wants public input on city parks

Updated: 11 hours ago
What's the future like for city parks in Spearfish?