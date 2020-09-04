Advertisement

CDC indicates vaccine on horizon as nation’s health departments band together

By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s coronavirus cases have continued to trend in the wrong direction, with hundreds of cases having been linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally, and the first death as well. According to analysis by the New York Times, South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita in the country.

Now the race is on to find a vaccine after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) sent a letter to all 50 governors asking them to prepare for the potential dispersal of a vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Friday 259 new cases. South Dakota health officials said the trend is not totally unexpected and reminded people to take personal responsibility.

In regards to a vaccine rollout, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it will be a team effort with health leaders from around the state.

“The way that we are planning is working with our partners including health care systems in the state as well as other providers, especially long term care... (We) expect that the allocation we will get will be the same, with every other state, geared towards certain populations that are at a greater risk or have adverse health risks if they contract COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

State leaders say that they are looking at old plans for a potential way forward.

“We got a good track record in South Dakota. When we had to do mass vaccinations on people during the H1N1 pandemic, we had a great response and that was because of the hard work of health care providers across the state... So we are dusting off those plans, seeing what works for COVID, and planning to go from there.”

Governor Kristi Noem’s office says that it’s prepared to work alongside the state health department to prepare for the potential roll-out of a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police respond to rollover on Elk Vale, E Mall Street Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Officials are responding to a rollover on Elk Vale Road and E Mall Drive.

News

COVID cases keep climbing as South Dakota reports 259 new cases Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 259 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death as active cases continue to rise.

News

South Dakota lawmakers set dates for public input on coronavirus relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota Legislature has announced dates for the public to weigh in on how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

News

Rapid City climbing gym opens again

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Rapid Creek case brings awareness to community mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 cases trend in wrong direction

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Serious assault happens Thursday on Monroe Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota’s coronavirus cases trending in the wrong direction- CDC indicates vaccine on the horizon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
South Dakota cases are trending in the wrong direction, but it appears a vaccine may be trending in the right direction.

News

Uber could require some passengers to take masked selfies

Updated: 11 hours ago
The ride-sharing service is making changes due to the pandemic.

News

Spearfish wants public input on city parks

Updated: 11 hours ago
What's the future like for city parks in Spearfish?