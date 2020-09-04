334 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 334 new cases of COVID-19 today, which brings the total active number of cases to 3,013.

Pennington County has 1,536 cases, Meade County has 324 cases, Lawrence County has 240 cases, Oglala Lakota County has 186 cases, Custer County has 130 cases, and Fall River County has 58.

As the cases in Meade County continue to rise, the State said 118 positive tests in South Dakota are directly linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“What we’re considering, as far as cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, are individuals who are South Dakota residents, who in the 14 days prior to their illness onset, had visited Sturgis or attended an event that would be considered part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally prior to their illness,” And then upon identification of their illness, those individuals provided us with that history of exposure at the Sturgis Rally.”

There are now 14,337 total cases of the virus statewide, with 136,200 negative tests and 150,537 people in total being tested.

Seventy-six people are currently hospitalized, and the death toll is at 169. But 11,155 people have recovered.

The Wyoming Department of Health said there are 3,311 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,755 of those are classified as “recovered.”

Fremont County has 540 lab confirmed cases, Campbell County has 173, Sheridan County has 107, Crook County has 14, and Weston County has 13.

There are 600 probable cases, and there have been 41 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.