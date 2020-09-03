Advertisement

South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota Thursday as state health officials announced 334 additional cases.

The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 14,337. Active cases rose by 138 to 3,013.

New cases have risen significantly in the past week. South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Other metrics have remained relatively flat. The state saw no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, and current hospitalizations fell by one to 76.

The state processed tests for 1,612 people on Thursday.

Pennington County saw 61 new cases confirmed by state officials Thursday. Pennington has 448 active cases Thursday, which is up from Wednesday (432). The county has had a total of 1,536 cases.

Meade County has 141 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (145). The state confirmed seven new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 324 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 26 active cases Thursday, up two from Wednesday (24) and the state confirmed three new cases in the county.

Custer County has 62 active cases Thursday, down two from Wednesday (64). State officials did not report any new cases in the county Thursday.

Lawrence County confirmed seven new cases Thursday. The county has 115 active cases Thursday, down four from Wednesday (119). The county has had a total of 240 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 31 active cases on Thursday, the same as Wednesday. The state reported one new positive case in the county.

Ziebach County has 18 active cases, a two case increase from Wednesday (16), as the state confirmed the two new positive cases Thursday.

Haakon County has three active cases. The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of six cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 31 active cases Thursday, down one from Wednesday (32). Officials reported two new cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota K-12 schools get $75 million in CARES Act funding, Noem says

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota public and private schools will get an additional $75 million in funding on Thursday.

News

Assault on E Monroe Street leaves several injured, RCPD actively investigate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.

Community

20 COVID-19 cases identified across 8 Rapid City schools; anonymous teachers share concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
In an e-mail on Thursday, Urban wrote that there are currently 20 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students across the district.

News

Serenity private investigator

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A private investigator is now on the case of missing Serenity Dennard

Latest News

News

STAR Academy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The STAR Academy property will be divided two ways for bidders in the upcoming auction

News

Teachers concerns

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Local teachers express their concern about the safety of the students while welcoming them back amidst the rising cases of COVID-19

News

New set of eyes looks at Serenity Dennard case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Serenity’s adoptive mother and stepfather hire a private investigator after she went missing a year and a half ago.

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their neston Devils Tower.

News

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.