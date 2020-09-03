Advertisement

Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad airing on Fox News

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

Purchasing the Fox News ad while millions of people tuned into the RNC was Noem’s idea, her spokesman Ian Fury said.

In the 30-second ad narrated by the Republican governor, she describes how the state is “open for opportunity,” alluding to how she has leveraged her decision to forego coronavirus restrictions to attract tourists and businesses to the state.

