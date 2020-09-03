Advertisement

US jobless claims fall to 881,000, though layoffs remain high

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. jobless claims fell to 881,000 last week, though layoffs remain elevated nearly 6 months after the coronavirus struck hard.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; The previous AP story is below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace of around 1 million since the pandemic erupted nearly six months ago even as some sectors of the economy have been rebounding.

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has stalled near a level that exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession early this year.

While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum — from small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues — are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs.

The most recent layoffs follow the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that supplied critical support for the unemployed. The Trump administration is providing a $300-a-week benefit to replace it, though some of the unemployed won’t qualify.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, Biden has called for an overhaul of U.S. policing and embraced a national conversation on racism.

National

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.

National

Lawmaker denied right to vote remotely brings new baby to Calif. chamber

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The California assemblywoman was on maternity leave and had concerns over COVID-19, but her request to vote by proxy was denied because she wasn't concerned to be at high risk.

National

Candle leads to house fire at 88-year-old's birthday party in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It took just two minutes for the home to become completely engulfed in flames, and many of the family’s possessions are lost forever.

Latest News

National

Video shows close call for Colo. man with dementia when candle sparks house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
It took just two minutes for the home to become completely engulfed in flames, and many of the family’s possessions are lost forever.

National

GRAPHIC: NY officials respond after protests over Black man's death in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The officers involved have not been suspended over the March incident. The investigation is being handled by the attorney general's office.

Coronavirus

Indiana deputy fired after missing COVID-19 test while on vacation

Updated: 6 hours ago
All sheriff’s office employees are only allowed to miss their mandatory COVID-19 test if they are out of state.

News

Serenity private investigator

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A private investigator is now on the case of missing Serenity Dennard

News

STAR Academy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The STAR Academy property will be divided two ways for bidders in the upcoming auction

News

Teachers concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Local teachers express their concern about the safety of the students while welcoming them back amidst the rising cases of COVID-19