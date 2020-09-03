Advertisement

If you don’t wear a mask when you take an Uber, you may have to take a selfie the next time you request a ride

Uber rolls out a new safety feature.
Laurie Schlecht is taking a picture while wearing her mask.
Laurie Schlecht is taking a picture while wearing her mask.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - National retailers aren’t the only ones requiring masks, so are ride-sharing services. And now, Uber is rolling out a new safety feature.

If passengers don’t wear a mask when they take an Uber, the driver can report it, and the next time that passenger tries to get a ride, the app will ask them for a picture of themselves with a mask.

The new feature comes with mixed opinions not only from passengers but from drivers.

“If it’s going to be made a requirement for the passengers and the drivers to wear the mask, then the drivers being able to report the passengers is an important thing. The passengers can hold the driver accountable if we’re not, so it should be a fair trade-off, in my opinion,” says a local Uber driver, Jason McNutt.

While another driver feels getting riders to their destination safely is key.

“A lot of the rides that I have are overnight rides. It’s a lot of bar pickups still. And so with that, people don’t often take a mask with them when they’re going out places like that. Anticipating that when they do need that safe ride home, they will be required to wear one,” says a local Uber driver, Laurie Schlecht.

And some passengers have mixed feelings.

“I think it’s important to protect Uber drivers. You know they’re probably high risk. But it’s also confusing for passengers requesting Uber because the city doesn’t mandate it (mask) everywhere,” says an Uber passenger, Alyssa Emme.

Since May, Uber drivers have been taking pictures of themselves wearing masks in order to start their shift.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

New grants coming to airports across the Black Hills

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded grants to airports across the U.S.

News

If you’re looking to hit the books, this may be a perfect time since September is national library card sign up month

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new school year is the perfect time to sign up for a library card.

News

Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday to remove malignant tumor

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds’ wife Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday after discovering a malignancy where her sarcoma was located in 2019.

News

United Way of the Black Hills adjusts their Day of Caring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The organization came up with a Month of Caring.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Dakota K-12 schools get $75 million in CARES Act funding, Noem says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota public and private schools will get an additional $75 million in funding on Thursday.

News

Assault on E Monroe Street leaves several injured, RCPD actively investigate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.

News

South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 14,337. Active cases rose by 138 to 3,013.

News

Journey Museum adds new tour options

Updated: 8 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

School nurses prove vital positions to promote healthy students

Updated: 8 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.