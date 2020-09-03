Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is true, some people don’t like raw tomatoes. And in fact, some science suggests that you get the very best health benefits from tomatoes when they’re cooked. Here’s a super simple recipe for cooked tomatoes that can easily be a side dish with your next steak off the grill.

Slice 4 large tomatoes and saute them in 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter, about 2 to 3 minutes per side until browned. Sprinkle with pepper, if desired.

Meanwhile, whisk together 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of half and half and a tablespoon of prepared horseradish.

When tomatoes are done, transfer to a serving platter and spoon the prepared mayonnaise mixture on top. Sprinkle with some finely chopped parsley or parsley flakes and serve.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Community

Auction benefits hot meal donation initiative

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The program has brought food, medicine, and supplies to families affected by COVID-19

News

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Cucumber Dill Soup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cucumber Dill Soup

Community

Hill City hosts largest BBQ competition to date Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Local and out-of-state BBQ masters put their best plates on the table

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Three Burgers, three Sauces

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Three Burger Sauces sure to jazz up your grilling

Food & Drink

Eric’s Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric's Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Revisiting Legerski Sausage

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Revisiting Legerski Sausage