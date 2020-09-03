Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is true, some people don’t like raw tomatoes. And in fact, some science suggests that you get the very best health benefits from tomatoes when they’re cooked. Here’s a super simple recipe for cooked tomatoes that can easily be a side dish with your next steak off the grill.

Slice 4 large tomatoes and saute them in 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter, about 2 to 3 minutes per side until browned. Sprinkle with pepper, if desired.

Meanwhile, whisk together 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons of half and half and a tablespoon of prepared horseradish.

When tomatoes are done, transfer to a serving platter and spoon the prepared mayonnaise mixture on top. Sprinkle with some finely chopped parsley or parsley flakes and serve.

