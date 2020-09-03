Advertisement

City of Spearfish wants your input on the parks

Many people gathered this morning to enjoy a nice day at the park.
Many people gathered this morning to enjoy a nice day at the park.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this week, the City of Spearfish released a survey asking for community input on their parks and properties.

More than five hundred people have responded to the survey, which was surprising to the city, after being out less than a week.

Overall the responses have been positive with many giving their input on what they want to see in the community, while also rating current parks and other assets.

Assistant City Planner for the City of Spearfish Daniel Van Holland says this survey provides important information.

”It’s the most critical component of this master plan. Like I said with the current planning aspect of it we ant that to be very much based on community desires and the best way to find out what that demand is, is ask the community and that’s exactly what this survey is designed to do,” says Van Holland.

Spearfish Parks and Recreation Community input survey will be accepted through Oct. 13, 2020.

The city will host additional round-table discussions, for more information and a link to the survey click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Library card

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Haircut

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Real estate

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Community

Rapid Creek incident is reminder of mental health issues

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
"Mental health is a serious issue in our communities," Sgt. Ryan Phillips says.

News

Rapid City cosmetology school offers act of kindness to foster families

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Paul Mitchell School of Rapid City is helping foster families get ready to head back to school.

Latest News

Regional

New grants coming to airports across the Black Hills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded grants to airports across the U.S.

News

If you don’t wear a mask when you take an Uber, you may have to take a selfie the next time you request a ride

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new safety feature from Uber.

News

If you’re looking to hit the books, this may be a perfect time since September is national library card sign up month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new school year is the perfect time to sign up for a library card.

News

Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday to remove malignant tumor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds’ wife Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday after discovering a malignancy where her sarcoma was located in 2019.

News

United Way of the Black Hills adjusts their Day of Caring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The organization came up with a Month of Caring.