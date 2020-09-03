Advertisement

Beautiful weather today, but getting Unseasonably Hot by the weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold front that blew through last night with 54 mph winds in Rapid City ushered in more comfortable air. Today will be sunny with near normal temperatures in the upper 70s for highs with winds becoming light northeasterly.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into the area tomorrow and Saturday, resulting in hotter temperatures. Saturday, highs will be in the 90s again, with with extremely how humidity and locally windy conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has already been hoisted for much of the area.

A major change in he weather arrives Sunday night into next week. Sunday itself will be warm, but a powerful Canadian cold front will rocket through the area Sunday night into Monday. Much cooler temperatures along with a few rain showers will be possible. As skies clear Tuesday night, frost or light freeze conditions may develop for parts of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming! Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler Thursday, HOT Saturday!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Windy conditions and high fire danger continue this evening.

Forecast

Cooler Thursday, HOT Saturday!

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

A hot, windy and dry day which means High Fire Danger!

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT

Forecast

Heat and Fire Danger Return Wednesday!

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
The heat comes back - but it is temporary!

Forecast

Heat and Fire Danger Return Wednesday!

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT

Forecast

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmer - For a couple days!

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
After a cool end of August, we have warmer air returning to start September.