Beautiful weather today, but getting Unseasonably Hot by the weekend!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold front that blew through last night with 54 mph winds in Rapid City ushered in more comfortable air. Today will be sunny with near normal temperatures in the upper 70s for highs with winds becoming light northeasterly.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into the area tomorrow and Saturday, resulting in hotter temperatures. Saturday, highs will be in the 90s again, with with extremely how humidity and locally windy conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has already been hoisted for much of the area.

A major change in he weather arrives Sunday night into next week. Sunday itself will be warm, but a powerful Canadian cold front will rocket through the area Sunday night into Monday. Much cooler temperatures along with a few rain showers will be possible. As skies clear Tuesday night, frost or light freeze conditions may develop for parts of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming! Stay tuned!

