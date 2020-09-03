Assault on E Monroe Street leaves several injured, RCPD actively investigate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.

According to the RCPD Twitter, officers responded to a call on the 500 block of E. Monroe Street around noon.

Due to serious injuries, several individuals were transported to the hospital. Currently, police are working to find the suspect responsible.

Police are actively working to track down the suspect responsible for the assualt. We will provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/Crekd28VtG — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) September 3, 2020

This is an ongoing story, updates to come.

