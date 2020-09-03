Advertisement

Assault on E Monroe Street leaves several injured, RCPD actively investigate

A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.
A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A “serious assault” is under investigation by Rapid City Police Thursday.

According to the RCPD Twitter, officers responded to a call on the 500 block of E. Monroe Street around noon.

Due to serious injuries, several individuals were transported to the hospital. Currently, police are working to find the suspect responsible.

This is an ongoing story, updates to come.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota K-12 schools get $75 million in CARES Act funding, Noem says

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota public and private schools will get an additional $75 million in funding on Thursday.

News

South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 14,337. Active cases rose by 138 to 3,013.

Community

20 COVID-19 cases identified across 8 Rapid City schools; anonymous teachers share concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
In an e-mail on Thursday, Urban wrote that there are currently 20 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students across the district.

News

Serenity private investigator

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A private investigator is now on the case of missing Serenity Dennard

Latest News

News

STAR Academy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The STAR Academy property will be divided two ways for bidders in the upcoming auction

News

Teachers concerns

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Local teachers express their concern about the safety of the students while welcoming them back amidst the rising cases of COVID-19

News

New set of eyes looks at Serenity Dennard case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Serenity’s adoptive mother and stepfather hire a private investigator after she went missing a year and a half ago.

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their neston Devils Tower.

News

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.