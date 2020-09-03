20 cases identified across 8 Rapid City schools; anonymous teachers share concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City schools set to start in less than a week, first-day-of-school jitters are being amplified by fears of coronavirus. Districts across the state are already seeing cases enter triple digits, but where does that leave the Rapid City Area Schools?

According to Katy Urban, public information manager for RCAS, schools have already been hit.

In an e-mail on Thursday, Urban wrote that there are currently 20 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students across the district. Urban added in an on-camera interview that teachers receive a general notification whenever a school is exposed, although these notices will not made publicly available to families until schools start on Sept. 8.

However, an anonymous source has provided us with a general notification e-mail that contains a list of school with at least one case of coronavirus within the building.

This list includes:

· Stevens High School

· Central High School

· East Middle School

· Southwest Middle School

· General Beadle Elementary School

· Horace Mann Elementary School

· Knollwood Elementary School

· Meadowbrook Elementary School

This e-mail from an anonymous source contains a list of school with at least one case of coronavirus within the building. (Anonymous)

Urban defended the RCAS administration, saying they are actively focused on keeping their students safe during an uncertain time.

“We are doing our best to put a number of precautions in place. Certainly, there are going to be things that come up. This is fluid situation and things are ever-changing.”

While there may be no right answer, some teachers feel their leadership is taking them down the wrong path.

“I know my administration is doing the best they can. I just don’t think it’s enough,” an anonymous high school teacher said.

KOTA Territory News reached out to multiple teachers to gather their outlook on the upcoming school year - warts and all.

Anonymously, teachers from the elementary and high school levels reached out, shedding light on a number of issues.

The two educators that were willing to speak out during anonymous, on-camera interviews corroborated the following claims: that they have not received any personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and a face shield; and they do not have enough hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes to last them throughout at least the fall semester.

While these teachers do say they currently have some supplies on hand, one educator shared with us a recorded conversation of a private meeting between a RCAS principal and teachers.

In the recording, an unknown official can be heard saying that “sanitation wipes, masks, gloves ... well, the whole world is after those things as well. The supply is not keeping up with the demand world-wide ... but we have to realize we might not have wipes all the time - we might not have the things we need just due to lack of supply.”

The anonymous educators also shared unconfirmed reports that the school district will likely close their campus’ doors a few weeks into the school year - that teachers will meet their students in-person for at least a week to distribute supplies and establish a routine before entering Level 3 of their Together Again Back to School Plan. This tier is meant for scenarios where there is substantial spread of COVID-19 at a school that necessitates transitioning all students to long-distance learning courses.

In the end, however, their biggest concern is the safety of their students.

“I’ve heard the argument that they should be in school for their mental health. Normally, I would agree with that, but if school can lead to people getting sick and dying, I don’t think that’s going to help anyone’s mental health,” an anonymous teacher finished.

