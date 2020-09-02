Two organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota and Black Hills Works are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

Employees at Black Hills Works will be going around every week to pick up donated food directly from west side Safeway, Family Fare locations, and the Ellsworth Air Force Base Commissary.

This food will then go back to a central location, where they will then distribute much of it to more than 30 homes. The rest will be used in cooking classes to help their clients learn valuable life skills.

The Director of Philanthropy at Black Hills Works says this is coming at a necessary time.

”This particular donation comes at a really critical time, while we have had as an organization federal cuts to our food budget and again with so many more people spending so much more time in the home,” says Hopp. “Of course, that’s greatly increased our food needs and our food budget during this time of COVID and our response to it.”

Hopp says thousands of pounds of food have already been donated to families.

