South Dakota records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Total cases surpass 14,000

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 169.
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota as active cases continued an upward trend Wednesday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 169. The latest victims included a man and a woman, one in their 60s, the other over age 80. The deaths were reported in Gregory and Union counties.

Officials confirmed 254 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 14,003. Active cases increased by 125 to 2,875.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease fell by one to 77.

Pennington County saw 27 new cases confirmed by state officials Wednesday. Pennington has 432 active cases Wednesday, which is up from Tuesday (428).

Meade County has 145 active cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday (148). The state confirmed 12 new cases.

Butte County has 24 active cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday (23) and the state confirmed two new cases in the county.

Custer County has 64 active cases Wednesday, up eight from Tuesday (56). State officials reported 13 new cases for the county.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 31 active cases, an increase from Tuesday (23). The state reported nine new positive cases in the county.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases, a one case increase from Tuesday (15), as the state confirmed the new positive case Wednesday.

Haakon County has three active cases. The state reported there weren’t any new positive cases in Haakon Wednesday.

