September’s Sobriety Checkpoint List Released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -PIERRE, S.D.- South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released the September sobriety checkpoint list which calls for 19 checkpoints to be done in 15 counties statewide.

Checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, and Walworth.

Both the Office of Highway and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

