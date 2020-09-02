Advertisement

September’s Sobriety Checkpoint List Released

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -PIERRE, S.D.- South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released the September sobriety checkpoint list which calls for 19 checkpoints to be done in 15 counties statewide.

Checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, and Walworth.

Both the Office of Highway and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally confirmed in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
This is the first death from the virus linked to the 10-day rally that brought 460,000 to the Black Hills.

News

South Dakota records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Total cases surpass 14,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Officials confirmed 254 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 14,003. Active cases increased by 125 to 2,875.

News

Rapid City Fire Department responds to two rollover accidents

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Two rollover accidents occur late Tuesday afternoon

News

Coffee with a planner

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

RapidRide

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Piedmont Cemetery

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sturgis Reacts

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Covid Jail

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Colon cancer diagnoses on rise for young people, local doctor prompts earlier screenings

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City doctor is seeing people diagnosed in their 30′s and 40′s.

News

Amendment reevaluates Catron Boulevard area as urban neighborhood

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.