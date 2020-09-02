Advertisement

School nurses are more important than ever this year

Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.
Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s back to school season and with the heightened concern around students being sick, school nurses are now more important than ever.

”We want to make this a safe environment so that parents feel like their students are going to be taken care of and that they’re safe here,” said Stacy Cookie, Douglas School District department head for nurses.

Cookie said she wants to make sure students feel safe. In year’s past, they’ve checked all kids in the same area but this year, both Douglas School District and Rapid City Area Schools created a new plan.

“We did a lot of triaging in the same room for well versus ill kids and this year we will not be doing that,” said Sateera Thompsen, RCAS District Health Coordinator. “The well kids will have a direct place to go to and the kids who are symptomatic or not feeling well will go to a different area.”

To help contain the potential spread of COVID-19, Douglas School District has isolation rooms so if a student comes to the school nurse with a fever and a cough or sore throat, they could have to hang out in there.

“It was a recommendation that we have an isolation room so that we have a place for the kids to go to keep them separate from say this office is my clean space, this is where my healthy kids need to come in,” said Cookie. “Trying to keep that separation between this disease process that we’re dealing with of the pandemic and my healthy kids is really important.”

Both school districts hired additional nurses and support staff and provided them with protective equipment.

“We can keep ourselves safe. We’ve been provided face shields, N-95 masks, gowns, the whole kit, and caboodle,” said Thompsen. “So, when we go in to do an assessment, triage a kid for symptoms, we will have all the correct PPE on.”

Both nurses said the first few weeks of the school year will be interesting and Thompsen said she thinks they’ll see twice as many kids a day than they normally would.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A new set of eyes on the mystery of Serenity Dennard

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Serenity’s adoptive mother and stepfather hire a private investigator after she went missing a year and a half ago.

News

Most of Rapid City’s missing children cases are runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
In 2019, the department received a total of 733 runaway reports.

News

Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Park staff have observed that three peregrine falcon chicks have fledged from their neston Devils Tower.

News

Mental Health options available for university students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with your mental health can be difficult, but many universities have resources.

Latest News

Economy

New option on bidding STAR Academy property

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
A live auction is taking place soon-- South Dakota is open for business on a national scale

News

Nonprofits face difficulties during pandemic fundraising

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The pandemic has impacted many different industries, including local organizations and non-profits.

News

Take virutal adventure with Journey Museum’s new tour options

Updated: 1 hours ago
Journey Museum tour

News

Fire risk high in Western S.D. on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fire risk high

News

Wednesday is 75th anniversary of end of World War II

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Community

Two organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity in the Black Hills.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Thousands of pounds of food have been donated to families already.