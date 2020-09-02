Falcons soar over Devils Tower, marking successful nesting season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Climbing routes have reopened on Devil’s Tower due to the Peregrine falcons who nested there leaving.

On Aug. 31 rangers Devils Tower National Monument at confirmed the three chicks fledged from the nest. Chief of Resources Russ Cash said protecting flacons during the spring and summer is crucial to the species survival.

“Three chicks is truly an incredible number, and here at the Tower we are thrilled to have witnessed their development,” Cash said. “The success of the nest has been a bright, uplifting spot to an otherwise chaotic year. The hard work of our biologists and the cooperation of the climbing community and visitors, has ensured that these three young falcons have a good shot at life.”

The Tower didn’t see a successful nest in 2019, likely due to a rainy, wet spring. This makes success in 2020 “all the more exciting,” said Nickolos Myers, chief of interpretation and supervisory park ranger and Devils Tower National Monument.

