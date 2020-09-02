Cooler Thursday, HOT Saturday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy conditions and high fire danger continue this evening. Then lighter winds and cooler air return for Thursday. But the heat is back, especially Saturday, before much cooler air returns next week. We’re still tracking a storm for Monday and Tuesday that will have rain with it, and cool enough to bring some snow to higher elevations! So much for our heat waves!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.