Cooler Thursday, HOT Saturday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy conditions and high fire danger continue this evening. Then lighter winds and cooler air return for Thursday. But the heat is back, especially Saturday, before much cooler air returns next week. We’re still tracking a storm for Monday and Tuesday that will have rain with it, and cool enough to bring some snow to higher elevations! So much for our heat waves!

