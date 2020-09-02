Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick and delicious dish from South of the Border!

Cook a package of pasta twists (corkscrew / Rotini) according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water.

Brown a pound of lean ground beef. When browned, add 3/4 cup of water and a package of taco seasoning. Bring to a boil, stirring to combine. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Add pasta, 2 chopped tomatoes, a small onion, chopped, 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 1 cup of sliced black olives and a cup of taco sauce. Mix gently.

To build the salad: scoop mixture onto a bed of shredded lettuce. Top with crushed corn chips and sliced avocado, if desired.

