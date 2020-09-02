Advertisement

Take virutal adventure with Journey Museum’s new tour options

Journey Museum
Journey Museum(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center is adding on to its tour options.

The Journey had already been offering virtual tours so that people can learn about the history of the Black Hills from home.

Now, the museum is using virtual guides for in-person tours as well.

This option finds visitors opening an app on their phone and following their personalized tour program -- allowing them to physically walk through the museum without the need for large tour groups. Many of the tours are also kid-friendly, allowing for an additional educational tool -- both in-person and from home.

“We’ve actually started to learn how to do our journey into space online as a virtual zoom experience. We have been providing video lines for educational content for the youth in the community,” Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of the Journey Museum and Learning Center, says

to take a tour on your own, click the website.

