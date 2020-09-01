Advertisement

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The torrid coronavirus summer across the Sun Belt is easing after two disastrous months that brought more than 35,000 deaths. Whether the outbreak will heat up again after Labor Day and the resumption of school and football in the land of Friday Night Lights remains to be seen.

Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in three important gauges — new deaths, new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus. Alabama is the only state in the region to see all three numbers rising; Mississippi’s deaths are up, but positive rates and cases are dropping.

It is an encouraging sign for the U.S., which leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, but it’s one that’s been seen before: After a deadly spring in New York and the wider Northeast, the crisis ebbed somewhat before flaring up across the Sun Belt over the summer.

“It’s been a summer of fire, not ice,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. “If anything, we’ve learned that this virus is even nastier than we thought it was in the spring.”

In the 10 weeks since summer began June 20, the global count of confirmed infections has more than tripled and deaths have nearly doubled, according to data tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 25.3 million global infections and over 850,000 deaths, with the U.S. accounting for more than 6 million infections and 183,000 of the dead. About 68,000 of the U.S. deaths have come since the start of summer, with the number of American infections nearly tripling in the same period.

Texas alone amassed more than 10,000 virus deaths in July and August, Florida added over 7,600, and California recorded nearly 7,000. The Sun Belt also includes Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Americans head into Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, knowing the threat isn’t gone as fall brings a return to school, college and sports.

“We’ll be struggling with COVID. I don’t know whether it will surge in the winter, but it certainly will stick around,” Shaffner said.

Health experts pinned some of the blame for the summertime surge on Memorial Day and Fourth of July gatherings, and now they worry that Labor Day will contribute to the virus’s spread.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, held a news conference Monday in which they implored people to avoid big Labor Day parties.

“I think all we are is just a moment away from us all forgetting and getting tired of doing the things that have gotten us this far,” Byers said.

Diego Lozano, 28, of Phoenix, is among those who had his summer travel plans changed by the outbreak. Each year, he joins his parents and grandfather in visiting relatives in the Mexican state of Morelos. But for his grandfather, 75-year-old Lorenzo Lomas Perez, it was his final journey.

Perez died in late July at a Phoenix hospital of complications from COVID-19, and his family brought his remains with them to Mexico.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, there was no traditional open casket ceremony inside a church; the rites were held outside in the cemetery. Only relatives were allowed to attend, when normally the entire village would be expected to come.

“We put him in an urn and then we buried the urn,” Lozano said.

Among other coronavirus developments Tuesday:

— New York City, with 1.1 million public school students, delayed the start of in-person instruction for a week and a half until Sept. 21 to give teachers more time to prepare, under a deal with the union.

— Millions of children across Europe and beyond returned to school. In France and the Balkan countries, mask rules are in place for many children, while other nations have taken a more relaxed stance. Some classrooms have plastic shields around desks and warning signs everywhere.

—In India, many states relaxed lockdown restrictions to allow more businesses to reopen and ease the economic pain, though the country’s daily count of new infections is the highest in the world.

— Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago, are set to resume Sept. 12.

___

Associated Press writers Terry Tang in Phoenix, Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, and Nicky Forster in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Forecasters predict a Hurricane Nana to hit Central America

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

National

Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a flag-waving caravan of Trump supporters.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses airport grants

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say active COVID-19 are continuing to climb in South Dakota, though the state saw no additional deaths Tuesday.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

Latest News

National

Officials respond to release from well off Texas shore

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

Coronavirus

Zoom rides pandemic to another quarter of explosive growth

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Zoom earn nearly $186 million, or 66 cents per share, during its latest quarter, up from just $5.5 million at the same time last year.

News

South Dakota officials say posts about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’taken out of context’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The post claiming the CDC now says only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually due to the virus is “taken out of context.”

National Politics

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid program

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Woman dies in 'human chain' rescue attempt on Alabama coast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A Tennessee woman died Saturday in an attempt to rescue a child in rough waters.