Two artists brighten up downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Focus Smith and Growlove are teaming up to bring two Native inspired themes of mural art to downtown.

Focus’ mural will be on the northside of Racing Magpie while Growlove is also on 5th street and adding her art to the southside of the former Aby’s Feed and Seed complex.

The idea for the murals come from Focus who to create art to unite all people, other projects have been done by Micheal Two Bulls and Bryan Parker.

Growlove has now joined in and she based her art off doing what she can to honor the community that it serves.

“I was thinking about the racial tensions that exist here between the native people and the white people and I really wanted to make something coming from a mothers heart so I chose a female wolf,” Growlove, Denver artist, says

Focus added that one of the reasons he invited Grow Love was due to her ability to be culturally attentive to her projects and communities she works.

“Has used her platform is such a way where it emboldens the existing culture and she has done her absolute best to come here in a respectable way,” Focus Smith, Rapid City artist, says

Focus says his vision he has had for over a decade to see more murals continue to come up throughout downtown.

