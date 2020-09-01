Advertisement

The Rapid Transit System will resume Saturday operations

People can now use RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride again on Saturdays.
RapidRide in Downtown Rapid City.
RapidRide in Downtown Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid Transit System will begin offering full services on Saturday again, starting Sept. 5.

All services were suspended back on May 30th for two weeks, after three Rapid City Transit drivers tested positive for COVID-19. Services then started back up in a limited capacity back in June.

Now that the transit system has enough drivers, Saturday services will resume.

RapidRide will be operating on Saturday from 9:50 am- to 4:40 pm, with Dial-A-Ride available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Drivers and riders are required to wear masks, and hygiene protocols will be conducted at the end of each route.

In addition, social distancing will take place whenever possible.

And with school quickly approaching, ridership numbers are up in the air, but with an increase in cases, what will happen if there is an outbreak?

“Circumstance by Circumstance. You know we got enough drivers so that we can resume normal operations at this point and time. Our contingency plans would include, you know, reducing hours if we had to at some point in the future obviously, the worst-case scenario is we get into a situation like we had on May 30,” says the communication coordinator for Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

The City of Rapid City will once again be offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ Program, which provides free public transit rides for students going to and from school, as well as any other type of activity or job.

There will be some changes this year, and bus passes will not be required.

“But we’re requiring them to register, so we’re asking that the parent contact Rapid transit, provide the student’s name, the school that they go to, contact information. That’s basically just in case there is a situation where we need to reach out to the guardian to the parent,” says Shoemaker.

Parents can register their students by going online to RapidRide.org or by contacting Rapid Transit at 605-394-6631.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Rapid City wants to amend the Future Land Use Plan in nine areas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Two parts of the amendment focus on areas around Catron Boulevard.

News

Is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally really to blame for the rise in coronavirus cases in Meade County?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexus Davila
In just nearly a month, Meade County saw a 250 percent rise in coronavirus cases. Is it due to the Rally?

Coronavirus

Pennington County is installing air purification systems inside the jail among other places

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is the first time in Pennington County that this equipment will be used.

News

Two artists brighten up downtown Rapid City

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Art murals added to downtown

News

Rapid City resumes Coffee with a Planner

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Coffee with a planner is back

Latest News

News

Is this pile of brush yours?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Piedmont Cemetery is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever did this.

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance District receives a $5,000 grant from Meade County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Meade County Rural Ambulance District received $5,000 which will help with start-up costs.

News

Good Samaritan honored after assisting injured neighbor in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Justin Fast Wolf received recognition from Mayor Steve Allender for his actions.

News

Complete Census Committee formed by Gov. Noem Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order to form the Complete Census Committee on Monday.

News

OST Public Safety looks for missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety looking for a missing woman last seen on Aug. 29.