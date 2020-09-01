Sturgis Rally collects $1.34 million in taxes, a 6% climb from previous year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vendors at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.34 million in taxes for the Black Hills.

The 2020 rally featured 784 temporary vendors, while the 2019 event had 1,006. While vendor attendance was 22% smaller than the previous year, the total amount of taxes collected increased by 6% from 2019, the Sout Dakota Department of Revenue reported.

The Department of Revenue’s tax collections at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is currently at $1,343,348.

Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said this year’s tax collection was “easier for vendors” due to using a new online registration system.

For the first time this year, we added the ability to email a license card to a vendor and offer electronic filing and paying of sales tax for the Sturgis Rally,” she said. “By receiving their license cards online as well as filing and paying electronically, vendors didn’t have to stand in line or leave their booth. Early numbers showed that approximately 50% of vendors chose to file and pay electronically for the first payment day.”

The state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $785,251. At this time last year, the department collected $733,312 in state sales tax. The department’s 2020 collections also include $247,996 in the state tourism tax and $310,102 in municipal taxes.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $985,754 in tax from the 637 vendors present. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Keystone, had 147 temporary vendors with $357,594 in total tax collected.

Taxes collected at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.

