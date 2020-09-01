Advertisement

South Dakota officials say posts about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’taken out of context’

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are a lot of numbers out there, some real and some not.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump shared two posts which falsely claimed COVID-19 deaths are not as high as previously thought.

The posts said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 death numbers to show that only 9,210 Americans have died from the virus. Twitter removed the first tweet for violating its rules. Another post linked to a story from the Gateway Pundit, a conservative news site. That tweet was still up as of publication.

Tweets from the president misconstrue federal data on COVID-19 victims.

As of Aug. 31, the CDC reported that 182,622 Americans have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Claims that the CDC adjusted its COVID-19 death numbers appear to have originated on Facebook. On Monday state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton addressed the social media post. He said the post claiming the CDC now says only 6% of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are actually due to the virus is “taken out of context.”

”A lot of individuals have a lot of conditions, they’re chronic conditions, that ultimately play a role in their death,” Clayton said Monday. “Just something to keep in mind, that 6% is taken out of context and that should not be viewed as those are the only people who died of COVID-19.”

240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

New South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources expected to streamline processes, save money

Budget cuts forces Wyoming PACE program to close

Wyoming PACE cut from state budget

45 quarantine on Black Hills State University campus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Mustang Rally

ice arena and pool open

6th street

