Rapid City resumes Coffee with a Planner

Coffee with a planner
Coffee with a planner(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Coffee with a Planner is back -- allowing local citizens to interact with the government officials and business leaders who shape their everyday lives...but organizers are taking extra steps to make sure everyone involved stays safe.

Instead of being held at City Hall, the meeting took place in the more spacious LaCroix Room at the Civic Center.

Masks were also recommended, and social distancing guidelines were in place.

Topics of discussion included the additions of hens in city limits, and an update on construction at the Monument Civic Center, along with transportation, bicycle, and pedestrian plans.

Coffee with a Planner allows the city to get community input before plans are set to city council.

“We want to understand what the concerns and issues are before we bring them forward for final approval. It helps make good legislation and good plans.” Ken Young, Community Development Director, says

A quarterly event for Rapid City, this is the first since early February, as the last scheduled meeting was canceled due to the pandemic.

