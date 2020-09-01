OST Public Safety looks for missing woman

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety looking for a missing woman last seen on Aug. 29.

Rainbow White Butterfly-Pino is 28-years-old and was last heard from by her mother on Aug. 29. Her mother said her last contact with White Butterfly-Pino was around 11:30 p.m. On that call, she heard a man’s voice telling her daughter to hang up the phone. Her mother didn’t know who the voice belonged to.

Rainbow is 5′4″, 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from White Butterfly-Pino, she could possibly be in the Rapid City area or somewhere on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, please contact OST Dispatch at (605) 867-5111 or your local police department.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.