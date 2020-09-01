Advertisement

More and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for portraying Marvel Comics’ Black Panther, passed away on August 28th from colon cancer, at the age of 43. And it may be part of a trend, as one local doctor said more and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Colon cancer is the second most deadly cancer in the United States, second only to lung cancer. Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed in 2016 and until his death continued to star in a number of movies, including 21 Bridges, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther.

Rapid City Medical Center Gastroenterologist, Nathan Jaqua, said a colon screening is one of the few things medical professionals can do to prevent cancer.

”We’ve seen the numbers decrease a little bit for those over 50 because we’re doing such a good job of screening but much like Chadwick Boseman,” said Jaqua. “We’re seeing younger and younger patients have advanced polyps or even colon cancer in their 30′s and 40′s.”

Jaqua said the youngest person he’s seen with colon cancer is 27, but more commonly, he’s seeing people diagnosed in their 30′s and 40′s. He said the traditional age for screening is 50 but encourages people to get screened before then.

”One thing that we’ll hear from patients is that “I feel great, I feel fine, I don’t need a colonoscopy, there’s nothing wrong with me”,” said Jaqua. “But when these cancers are in their earliest stages, they’re very asymptomatic and often times they don’t bleed, they don’t cause anemia, so there’s no sign of it, and that’s why we encourage screening.”

Jaqua said 100 to 140 thousand people in the U.S. are diagnosed each year, and around 1,000 people die from colon cancer per week.

